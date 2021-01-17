Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars [Image 7 of 9]

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

    GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    These are juvenile mussel culture systems at the Cumberland River Aquatic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee, Jan. 18, 2021. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District lowered Lake Cumberland in Kentucky in 2008 to relieve pressure on Wolf Creek Dam, an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to mitigate environmental impacts resulted in mitigation dollars being committed to the aquatic center. (Photo by Dan Hua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6492077
    VIRIN: 210118-A-A1409-1013
    Resolution: 2256x1496
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: GALLATIN, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mitigation
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River Aquatic Center
    Gallatin Steam Plant

