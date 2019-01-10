Cumberland River Aquatic Center flexes its mussels with Corps mitigation dollars

Dan Hua (Right), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife biologist and facility supervisor of the Cumberland River Aquatic Center in Gallatin, Tennessee; uses a device that recognizes tagged mussels, while Don Hubbs (Center), wildlife biologist and mussel recovery coordinator; and Jack Fetters, wildlife technician; sieve substrate to capture tagged mussels Oct. 1, 2019 at Lick Creek in Santa Fe, Tennessee. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District lowered Lake Cumberland in Kentucky in 2008 to relieve pressure on Wolf Creek Dam, an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to mitigate environmental impacts resulted in mitigation dollars being committed to the aquatic center. (Photo by Kristin Irwin)

