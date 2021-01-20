Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission [Image 10 of 10]

    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, construct a launching mechanism for an RQ-20 PUMA unmanned aircraft system during a class at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo, on Jan. 21, 2020. The PUMA can be launched mechanically or by hand. Troop B is serving in Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, to help maintain the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. One of the unit’s primary missions is conducting patrols along the country’s administrative boundary line. Training on the PUMA aircraft will allow them to survey vehicle patrol routes beforehand, ensuring safe road and environmental conditions

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 06:17
    Photo ID: 6491817
    VIRIN: 210120-A-KS612-003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RQ-20 Puma

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Training
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment
    RQ-20 PUMA
    KosovoForce
    KFOR 28

