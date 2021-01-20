Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission

Sgt. Timothy Krehbiel and Sgt. William Howard, cavalry scouts with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, perform pre-flight checks on an RQ-20 PUMA unmanned aircraft system during a class at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo, on Jan. 21, 2020. Troop B is serving in Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, to help maintain the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. One of the unit’s primary missions is conducting patrols along the country’s administrative boundary line. Training on the PUMA aircraft will allow them to survey vehicle patrol routes beforehand, ensuring safe road and environmental conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

