Iowa Soldier teaches class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission

Sgt 1st Class Christopher Jorgensen, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, gives Soldiers instructions as they mount an RQ-20 PUMA unmanned aircraft system onto a launching mechanism during a class at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo, on Jan. 21, 2020. Troop B is serving in Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, to help maintain the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. One of the unit’s primary missions is conducting patrols along the country’s administrative boundary line. Training on the PUMA aircraft will allow them to survey vehicle patrol routes beforehand, ensuring safe road and environmental conditions. Jorgensen teaches Soldiers how to operate the aircraft as an additional duty, allowing them to broaden their professional job skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

