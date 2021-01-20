Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission [Image 9 of 10]

    Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Curtis Peterson, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, performs pre-flight checks on an RQ-20 PUMA unmanned aircraft system during a class at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo, on Jan. 21, 2020. Troop B is serving in Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, to help maintain the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. One of the unit’s primary missions is conducting patrols along the country’s administrative boundary line. Training on the PUMA aircraft will allow them to survey vehicle patrol routes beforehand, ensuring safe road and environmental conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 06:17
    Photo ID: 6491815
    VIRIN: 210120-A-KS612-954
    Resolution: 5761x3574
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ 
    Hometown: HUMBOLDT, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier teaches class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier teaches class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier teaches class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldier takes class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission
    Iowa Soldiers take class on RQ-20 PUMA aircraft for KFOR mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RQ-20 Puma

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Training
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment
    RQ-20 PUMA
    KosovoForce
    KFOR 28

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT