Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Italian LMT visits local school [Image 7 of 10]

    Italian LMT visits local school

    KOSOVO

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Cpl. Denis Prishka, an Italian Army Soldier assigned to the Kilo 9 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speaks to Shkurte Dvorani, education director of the Naim Frasheri Elementary School, in Drenas/Glogovac, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2020. Prishka served as an interpreter throughout the meeting to communicate updates on the school’s capabilities and COVID-19 procedures. LMTs support the KFOR peacekeeping mission by building relationships with community leaders and institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 05:19
    Photo ID: 6491798
    VIRIN: 210119-A-KS612-419
    Resolution: 5569x3758
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian LMT visits local school [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school
    Italian LMT visits local school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Italian Army
    LMT
    USAREUR-AF
    KosovoForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT