Italian LMT visits local school

Cpl. Denis Prishka, an Italian Army Soldier assigned to the Kilo 9 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speaks to Shkurte Dvorani, education director of the Naim Frasheri Elementary School, in Drenas/Glogovac, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2020. Prishka served as an interpreter throughout the meeting to communicate updates on the school’s capabilities and COVID-19 procedures. LMTs support the KFOR peacekeeping mission by building relationships with community leaders and institutions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

