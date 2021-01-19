Italian LMT visits local school

Cpl. Denis Prishka, an Italian Army Soldier assigned to the Kilo 9 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, gives a For You magazine to a student at Naim Frasheri Elementary School in Drenas/Glogovac, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2020. LMTs hand out the KFOR-produced magazines free of charge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
