Italian Army Soldiers assigned to the Kilo 9 liaison monitoring team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, hand out For You magazines to students at Naim Frasheri Elementary School in Drenas/Glogovac, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2020. LMTs hand out the KFOR-produced magazines free of charge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 05:19
|Photo ID:
|6491797
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-KS612-401
|Resolution:
|5402x3447
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian LMT visits local school [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT