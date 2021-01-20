Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts HLS clearing in snow [Image 6 of 7]

    KFOR conducts HLS clearing in snow

    KOSOVO

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, dismount a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a helicopter landing site clearing mission along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 20, 2021. Regular HLS missions are essential to KFOR to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. The snow was too deep to thoroughly clear the site, so the crew returned to base and will conduct further clearances when conditions improve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    This work, KFOR conducts HLS clearing in snow [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    Pathfinder
    Snow: Patrol
    HLS Clearing

