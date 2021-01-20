KFOR conducts HLS clearing in the snow

1st Lt. John Padavic, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier and qualified pathfinder assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, verifies grid coordinates during a helicopter landing site clearing mission along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 20, 2021. Pathfinders establish operating helicopter landing zones and are essential for a helicopters ability to land in the area. The snow was too deep to thoroughly clear the site, so the crew returned to base and will conduct further clearances when conditions improve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

