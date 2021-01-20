KFOR conducts HLS clearing in snow

An Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, patrols a helicopter landing site during an HLS clearing mission along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 20, 2021. Regular HLS missions are essential to KFOR to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. The snow was too deep to thoroughly clear the site, so the crew returned to base and will conduct further clearances when conditions improve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

