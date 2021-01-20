KFOR conducts HLS clearing in snow

Sgt. Martin Kemp and 1st Lt. John Padavic, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers and qualified pathfinders assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, certify a landing site during a helicopter landing site clearing mission along the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 20, 2021. Regular HLS missions are essential to the KFOR initiative to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. Pathfinders establish helicopter landing zones and are essential for a helicopters ability to land in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
