U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company walk a route in Washington D.C.

U.S. Soldiers from the 851st Vertical Engineering Company, Minnesota National Guard, walk a route in their staging area in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

