U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company prepare to move to their posts in Washington D.C.

Soldiers with the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 850th Vertical Engineering Company, prepare to move to their posts in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support to federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks).

