U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company walks beside Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington D.C.

U.S. Soldiers from the 851st Vertical Engineering Company, Minnesota Army National Guard, walk beside the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021, as part of security measures in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

