Soldiers of the 851st Vertical Engineering Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, stand in their staging area near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 23:41 Photo ID: 6491636 VIRIN: 210120-Z-AR912-1009 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 23.62 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company stand in a staging area near the Washington Monument [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.