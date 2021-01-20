Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company stand in a staging area near the Washington Monument [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company stand in a staging area near the Washington Monument

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers of the 851st Vertical Engineering Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, stand in their staging area near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 23:41
    Photo ID: 6491636
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-AR912-1009
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 23.62 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company stand in a staging area near the Washington Monument [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company prepare to move to their posts in Washington D.C.
    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company walks beside Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington D.C.
    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company stand in a staging area near the Washington Monument
    U.S. Soldiers from 682nd Engineer Battalion stand in formation in Washington D.C. as they prepare for a mission to the Capitol.
    U.S. Soldiers from 851st Vertical Engineer Company walk a route in Washington D.C.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    851st Vertical Engineering Battalion
    682nd Engineering Battalion

