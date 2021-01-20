U.S. Soldiers from 682nd Engineer Battalion stand in formation in Washington D.C. as they prepare for a mission to the Capitol.

U.S. Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, stand in formation as they prepare for a mission near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

