CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - The Army Maintenance Application will be advertised through housing locations throughout Humphreys by use of posters and images that include a QR code and a link to www.armymaintenance.com. By accessing this link, Soldiers and family members living in the barracks and Army managed housing can register to directly submit work orders and maintenance requests to the Department of Public Works through digital means, ultimately giving them greater control over the management of their quality of life. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 20:30
|Photo ID:
|6491571
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-QF685-1015
|Resolution:
|5444x8166
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys
