    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4]

    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - The Army Maintenance Application will be advertised through housing locations throughout Humphreys by use of posters and images that include a QR code and a link to www.armymaintenance.com. By accessing this link, Soldiers and family members living in the barracks and Army managed housing can register to directly submit work orders and maintenance requests to the Department of Public Works through digital means, ultimately giving them greater control over the management of their quality of life. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 20:30
    Photo ID: 6491571
    VIRIN: 210121-A-QF685-1015
    Resolution: 5444x8166
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Modern
    Maintenance
    DPW
    Humphreys
    ArMA

