CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, displays a digital poster advertising the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. ArMA is revamping the ways in which Soldiers and families living in barracks and Army managed housing can reach out to the Department of Public Works directly through digital means, providing a direct link for maintenance requests and work orders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 20:30 Photo ID: 6491567 VIRIN: 210121-A-QF685-1012 Resolution: 5721x3814 Size: 8.37 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.