    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 3 of 4]

    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, demonstrates how to access the registration for the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. Soldiers and family members living in Army managed housing are encouraged to sign up either through a link included in the Digital Garrison phone application, through visiting www.armymaintenance.com, or through accessing the link by use of a QR code shown on ArMA posters in housing areas, in order to sign up and directly submit work orders digitally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 20:30
    Photo ID: 6491569
    VIRIN: 210121-A-QF685-1014
    Resolution: 7259x4839
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Modern
    Maintenance
    DPW
    Humphreys
    ArMA

