Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, demonstrates how to access the registration for the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. Soldiers and family members living in Army managed housing are encouraged to sign up either through a link included in the Digital Garrison phone application, through visiting www.armymaintenance.com, or through accessing the link by use of a QR code shown on ArMA posters in housing areas, in order to sign up and directly submit work orders digitally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

