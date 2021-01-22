Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

Photo By Spc. Matthew Marcellus | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Matthew Marcellus | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, displays a digital poster advertising the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. ArMA is revamping the ways in which Soldiers and families living in barracks and Army managed housing can reach out to the Department of Public Works directly through digital means, providing a direct link for maintenance requests and work orders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus) see less | View Image Page

By: Spc. Matthew Marcellus / USAG-Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – For many Soldiers and families living in Army managed housing and barracks here, their living space is an essential factor in maintaining their happiness and well-being.



To help improve the ability for these Soldiers and families to report any faults or issues, the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has been developed and launched across Army garrisons, to give greater access and power for residents to directly submit work orders and requests, providing open and transparent communications with the Department of Public Works (DPW).



“ArMA is a publicly available website that will allow Soldiers and their families to report maintenance requests on a computer or smart phone,” said Jaime Tuddao, the work management chief for Humphreys Garrison DPW. “The goal is to have all Army managed housing and barracks maintenance work requests go through ArMA.”



Soldiers can access the link to ArMA through either the Digital Garrison application, visiting www.armymaintenance.com, or by using a QR code, that will be available in housing entrances, to register an account needed to submit work requests.



“The ArMA application is so simple for any Soldier to use and there are only four steps to register,” said Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “You only need your phone number, email address, your unit and your building number. You can register for the application in under five minutes.”



After accessing and registering for ArMA, users will be able to choose the maintenance category that directly impacts them, such as appliance, electrical, plumbing and pest control, among others. Soldiers and tenants will be able to upload photos of the maintenance issue as well, giving an even greater degree of communication to their requests.



“Before Soldiers could place orders on the ArMA application, if DPW had a specific question on a work order, I would have to go back to that Soldier, verify that question and then get back to DPW,” said Webster. “With the application, Soldiers will be able to communicate directly with DPW and will be able to upload pictures, which is a huge step in improving work orders. A picture is way more descriptive and beneficial than a description on paper.”



Webster further described how ArMA reflects the Army’s heavy emphasis on the well-being and success of its people and ensures that they have access to modern technologies and methods to achieve a high quality of life, an essential component in Soldier and family success.



“Quality of life is one of the most important things for Soldiers in Korea,” said Webster. “For many Soldiers in Korea, it’s their first duty station after AIT and most of them come unaccompanied without any family. If Soldiers are going to be spending a lot of time in their rooms, the rooms should be something that helps them feel whole and comfortable.”



Ensuring an optimal living situation and a high quality of life is especially important at Humphreys due to the high emphasis placed on the safety and health of Soldiers and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“During much of the past year, we’ve been at Health Protection Condition - Charlie here, and most of Soldiers’ time has been spent in the barracks, and whether it’s reading a book, meeting friends or playing a game, a lot of that time is in that confined space,” said Webster. “It’s (ArMA) about making sure to help Soldiers in that everything in their rooms is alright, appliances are working, rooms are painted right, and that their furniture isn’t broken, it’s about taking care of your people.”



The use of ArMA here, and throughout the Army, will also make it easier for Soldiers and families to become used to a single system of placing work orders, regardless of their duty station.



“It is a command-wide application, meaning that all garrisons and posts are implementing ArMA,” said Tuddao. “Maintenance requests will be standardized. Soldiers, families and civilians that have a permanent change of station to other garrisons and posts will have the same procedures when reporting maintenance requests.”



Soldiers, families and impacted community members are encouraged to access the ArMA link to familiarize themselves and begin the process of submitting work orders to DPW.



“Soldiers should be able to have the concept that they have the power in their hands and on their phones to submit work orders,” said Webster. “If Soldiers have any problems in their rooms, they can fix it with their fingertips.”