Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, demonstrates how to sign up digitally for the newly implemented Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. ArMA is a force-wide measure designed to streamline and standardize maintenance requests over digital means, giving Soldiers and families in Army managed housing a direct line to the Department of Public Works to submit work orders and maintenance requests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR