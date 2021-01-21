Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 2 of 4]

    Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Sgt. Jaylen Webster, a barracks manager and supply Noncommissioned Officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, demonstrates how to sign up digitally for the newly implemented Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), at Camp Humphreys, Jan. 21. ArMA is a force-wide measure designed to streamline and standardize maintenance requests over digital means, giving Soldiers and families in Army managed housing a direct line to the Department of Public Works to submit work orders and maintenance requests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    This work, Army maintenance goes digital at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Modern
    Maintenance
    DPW
    Humphreys
    ArMA

