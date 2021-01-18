White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard take their position during the White House arrival practice in preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The White House arrival practice consists of marching in formation, carry the flags, and present arms for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

