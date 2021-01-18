Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 12]

    White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” practices in preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The practice consists of playing Hail to the Chief as the president and vice president arrive at the White House for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6491396
    VIRIN: 210118-F-GO352-0132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    HonorGuard
    Inaug2021
    WHArrivalpractice
    USArmyBand
    PershingsOwn

