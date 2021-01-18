White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard, present arms for a role player as he walks up during the White House arrival practice for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The White House arrival practice consists of marching, carrying the flags, and present arms, playing Hail to the Chief as the president and vice president arrive. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

