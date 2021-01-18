White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration

A member of the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard, puts the flag in the flag hold during the White House arrival practice for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The White House arrival practice consists of marching in formation, standing at attention, carrying the flags, present arms as the president and vice president arrive. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

