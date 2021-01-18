A U.S. Army soldier of U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” practices in preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The practice consists of marching and playing Hail to the Chief as the president and vice president arrive at the White House for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6491395 VIRIN: 210118-F-GO352-0125 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.89 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.