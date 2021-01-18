A U.S. Army soldier of U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” practices in preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2021. The practice consists of marching and playing Hail to the Chief as the president and vice president arrive at the White House for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6491395
|VIRIN:
|210118-F-GO352-0125
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, White House Arrival Practice for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
