First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Sigrist, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance chief enlisted manager with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, receives the first of a 2-series COVID-19 vaccination from 182nd Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist Tech. Sgt. Katie Gonder in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021. Sigrist was one of the first participants to receive the Moderna vaccine at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

