    First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020 [Image 9 of 9]

    First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Staci Hovey, a medical administration specialist with Detachment 1, 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, receives the first of a 2-series COVID-19 vaccination from 182nd Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist Tech. Sgt. Katie Gonder in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021. Hovey was one of the first participants to receive the Moderna vaccine at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    vaccine
    Air Force
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

