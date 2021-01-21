U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Labarbera, the commander of the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, receives the first of a 2-series COVID-19 vaccination from 182nd Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist Tech. Sgt. Katie Gonder in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021. Labarbera was one of the first participants to receive the Moderna vaccine at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6491335 VIRIN: 210121-Z-WT190-1033 Resolution: 4124x2753 Size: 2.49 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.