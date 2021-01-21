First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Southerland, a material management chief enlisted manager with the 182nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, receives the first of a 2-series COVID-19 vaccination from 182nd Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist Tech. Sgt. Katie Gonder in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021. Southerland was one of the first participants to receive the Moderna vaccine at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

