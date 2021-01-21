First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 21, 2020

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephany Roth, the deputy commander of the 182nd Mission Support Group, Illinois Air National Guard, receives the first of a 2-series COVID-19 vaccination from 182nd Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist Tech. Sgt. Katie Gonder in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021. Roth was one of the first participants to receive the Moderna vaccine at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

