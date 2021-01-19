KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, set up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. In the field, a SNAP dish can be set up by two Soldiers in 15 minutes and provide secure communications access in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

