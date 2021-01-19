U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, set up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. In the field, a SNAP dish can be set up by two Soldiers in 15 minutes and provide secure communications access in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 04:38
|Photo ID:
|6489689
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-TN401-1001
|Resolution:
|5239x3414
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|ANKENY, IA, US
This work, KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
