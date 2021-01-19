Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 4 of 4]

    KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, set up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. In the field, a SNAP dish can be set up by two Soldiers in 15 minutes and provide secure communications access in 30 minutes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6489689
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-TN401-1001
    Resolution: 5239x3414
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: ANKENY, IA, US
    Satellite
    Soldiers
    Regional Command East
    SNAP
    KFOR 28

