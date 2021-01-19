KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training

Walter Plucinski, a contractor with Comtech Telecommunications, teaches U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, how to set up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. This SNAP system is the very small aperture terminal model. It's designed to be portable and easily set up to provide fast and secure communications access to Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

