    KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 1 of 4]

    KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Connor Schroder, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, sets up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. The SNAP system maintains communication and ensures mission readiness for KFOR, a NATO-led organization dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

