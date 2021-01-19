Sgt. Connor Schroder, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, sets up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. The SNAP system maintains communication and ensures mission readiness for KFOR, a NATO-led organization dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6489685
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-TN401-1091
|Resolution:
|5179x3375
|Size:
|835.73 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT