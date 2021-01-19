KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training

Sgt. Connor Schroder, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, sets up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. The SNAP system maintains communication and ensures mission readiness for KFOR, a NATO-led organization dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

