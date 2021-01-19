Staff Sgt. Jared Doxey, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, sets up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. The SNAP system connects to satellites to provide fast and secure communications access for Soldiers on base. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 04:40
|Photo ID:
|6489687
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-TN401-1032
|Resolution:
|5392x3607
|Size:
|942.72 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|WINNEBAGO, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
