Staff Sgt. Jared Doxey, an Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, sets up a secure and non-secure internet protocol router access point (SNAP) during a training exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 19, 2021. The SNAP system connects to satellites to provide fast and secure communications access for Soldiers on base. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 04:40 Photo ID: 6489687 VIRIN: 210119-Z-TN401-1032 Resolution: 5392x3607 Size: 942.72 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: WINNEBAGO, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers conduct SNAP training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.