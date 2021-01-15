Lt. Michal Wiacek, platoon leader assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, prepares to conduct a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. Wiacek leads his soldiers on regular patrols along the ABL to ensure a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6489629 VIRIN: 210115-Z-TN401-1486 Resolution: 5501x3546 Size: 678.06 KB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.