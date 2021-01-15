Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, drive up a mountain during a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. In the winter, snowy conditions make travel difficult, but the Polish Contingent continues to support the Kosovo Force mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6489628 VIRIN: 210115-Z-TN401-1422 Resolution: 4574x2889 Size: 607.22 KB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.