    Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL [Image 2 of 13]

    Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL

    KOSOVO

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Pvt. Kamil Stolarczyk, a soldier assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, pauses to rest after climbing a snow-covered mountain during a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. The Polish Contingent supports the NATO-led Kosovo Force, a peacekeeping organization dedicated to stability in the region. Regular patrols along the ABL help maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

