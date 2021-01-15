Polish KFOR Soldiers patrol the ABL

Cpl. Marcin Wojcik, a soldier assigned to 2nd Platoon, Polish Contingent Maneuver Company, Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, holds up a fence for Pvt. Kamil Stolarczyk, 2nd Platoon, AFRP, during a patrol of the administrative boundary line in Kosovo on Jan. 15, 2021. The Polish Contingent soldiers passed under the concertina wire to reach their patrol checkpoint. The soldiers support the NATO-led Kosovo Force, a peacekeeping organization dedicated to stability in the region. Regular patrols along the ABL help maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

