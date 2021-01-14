210114-N-RC007-1003

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy pilot conducts preflight checks on a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:42 Photo ID: 6489417 VIRIN: 210114-N-RC007-1003 Resolution: 1326x884 Size: 276.25 KB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preflight Checks on MH-60 Aboard USS Freedom [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.