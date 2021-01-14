210114-N-RC007-1003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy pilot conducts preflight checks on a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 23:42
|Photo ID:
|6489417
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-RC007-1003
|Resolution:
|1326x884
|Size:
|276.25 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Preflight Checks on MH-60 Aboard USS Freedom [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT