PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) receive meals from the ship’s galley. Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 23:42
|Photo ID:
|6489415
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-RC007-1001
|Resolution:
|1426x951
|Size:
|194.62 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Freedom Underway Routine [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
