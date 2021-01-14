USS Freedom Underway Routine

210114-N-RC007-1001

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) receive meals from the ship’s galley. Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

