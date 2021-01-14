210114-N-RC007-1005

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Marcos Oviedo from Riverside, Calif., and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Baca from Albuquerque, N.M., receive Maintenance, Material, Management training aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021
Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Maintenance Training Aboard USS Freedom [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.