USS Freedom Underway Engineering Maintenance

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 3rd Class Elijah Lamb from Dallas, assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), provides assistance in the maintenance of the ship’s main propulsion diesel engines. Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

