Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Freedom Underway Engineering Maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Freedom Underway Engineering Maintenance

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210114-N-RC007-1002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 3rd Class Elijah Lamb from Dallas, assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), provides assistance in the maintenance of the ship’s main propulsion diesel engines. Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:42
    Photo ID: 6489416
    VIRIN: 210114-N-RC007-1002
    Resolution: 1426x950
    Size: 154.31 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Freedom Underway Engineering Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Freedom Underway Routine
    USS Freedom Underway Engineering Maintenance
    Preflight Checks on MH-60 Aboard USS Freedom
    Sailor Fitness Aboard USS Freedom
    Maintenance Training Aboard USS Freedom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    USS Freedom
    LCS
    LCS 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT