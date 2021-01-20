Members of the 59th Presidential Inauguration U.S. military cordon get into formation by the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

