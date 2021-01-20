The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps march past the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

