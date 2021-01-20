Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 12]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Law enforcement escorts drive past the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 21:45
    Photo ID: 6489172
    VIRIN: 210120-D-MM641-1139
    Resolution: 7316x4115
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

