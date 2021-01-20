59th Presidential Inauguration

The U.S. Army Band "Perishings Own" marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 59th Presidential Inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. The event was held to celebrate the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

